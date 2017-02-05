Leader in religious tolerance calls Trump’s immigration order ‘un-American’

Eboo Patel, a leader in the fostering of religious tolerance who describes the United States as “the first diverse democracy in history,” will speak Tuesday at Texas Wesleyan University.
Patel, an author and the founder and president of Interfaith Youth Core, a national movement that promotes interfaith religious cooperation, served on President Barack Obama’s inaugural Faith Council. He was named by “U.S. News & World Report” as one of America’s best leaders of 2009 and is a regular contributor to the public conversation about religion in America.
A Rhodes scholar, he holds a doctorate in the sociology of religion from Oxford University.
Patel’s address is 7 p.m. at Nicholas Martin Hall, and the event is free. A book-signing will follow. His most recent books include “Interfaith Leadership: A Primer” and “Sacred Ground: Pluralism, Prejudice, and the Promise of America.”
Here’s what he had to say in a brief interview with the Star-Telegram.
Tell us about your upcoming speech.
I will talk about the inspiring American story of a nation where people of all backgrounds and identities pray to God in different ways, including not at all, came together to build a country. … We have a great opportunity to write the next chapter.
President Trump’s recent executive order indefinitely barred Syrian refugees from entering the United States, suspended all refugee admissions for 120 days and blocked citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for 90 days. What are your thoughts?
Like so many, I think it’s un-American. Our Constitution expressly states we have no religious tests in this country. This country was built by people of all religions, and we should welcome people of all backgrounds. People around the world are deeply inspired by the American ideal, and we should work to uphold that.
What is your family’s story?
My parents came to this country from India in the 1970s. They are proud to be Indian Muslim immigrants who helped to build America. My parents always said the better Muslim you are the better American you are, and now I teach that same lesson to my own children.
How do you define interfaith religious cooperation?
A good example is when Muslims, Jews, atheists, Baptists, Catholics and Methodists come together to build a house for Habitat for Humanity.
How does your nonprofit promote the idea of such cooperation?
We work with about 400 universities each year to help campuses become laboratories and launching pads for interfaith religious cooperation. Colleges gather people from a range of identities, so there is a natural diversity and many of the country’s future leaders.
How would you encourage people to practice interfaith cooperation in their own lives?
Learn things you admire about other religions and find friends from different religions with whom you can partner to do good. Believe in the American ideal that freedom of religion is for everybody and that interfaith cooperation is not only a founding ideal, but the practical reality for our country.
