White Settlement man dies after being shot at convenience store

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo Pause

1:42 Meacham Airport opens new administration building

0:46 Firefighters still investigating early morning blaze in Sunnyvale

1:20 Message to the Hispanic community from Fort Worth police officer Daniel Segura

4:08 Being transgender in North Carolina: Reaction to HB2

2:21 Community leaders call for officer firing and mayor to step down

0:47 Serial robbery suspect caught on video at Camp Bowie cash store

0:53 Orangutan predicts Super Bowl winner

2:42 New medical school dean discusses Fort Worth’s first M.D. program