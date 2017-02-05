White Settlement man dies after being shot at convenience store

A man shot during a robbery Jan. 27 at a White Settlement convenience store has died.
Khrystophir Scott, 27, died at 7:13 p.m. Saturday from a gunshot wound to the neck, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
Scott was a customer at the Quick Sak store, at 898 S. Cherry Lane, when two men entered the store and demanded that everyone get on the ground, according to Fox4News.
A struggle ensued when a customer would not get down, the station reported, and that customer was shot.
“One wearing a gray hoodie, one wearing a black hoodie, the faces covered, all but their eyes, they were pretty fast. I wish the guy would have cooperated with them and got on the floor,” witness Gary Matchett told the Fox4 reporter.
Scott was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. He died in the operating room.
The victim’s roommate and friend, Glen Shoecraft, made a public Facebook post Feb. 2 asking for prayers for Scott, and another post Feb. 3 saying Scott had taken a turn for the worse and would be taken off life support the next day.
More information including any arrests in the case were not immediately available from White Settlement police.
Susan McFarland: 817-390-7984, @susanmcfarland1
Comments