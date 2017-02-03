Police ask for the public’s help finding Dairy Mart armed robbery suspect

Police are looking for a suspect that fired a gun over a store clerk’s head and then left with $300 from the store’s cash register.
Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Monday the suspect walked into the Dairy Mart, 5529 James Ave., and acted as though he were going to make a purchase, a news release the Fort Worth Police Department said.
Then the suspect went behind the counter, the news release said. When the store clerk approached the suspect fired a black handgun over the clerk’s head one time, according to the release.
The suspect then took $300 from the cash register and walked out, the release said.
The suspect is described as an African-American man with short hair and a goatee who is between six-feet and six-feet, four-inches tall.
Police ask that people with information about this crime call 817-392-4381 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477. Those with information can also leave an anonymous tip on the Crime Stoppers web portal.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
Comments