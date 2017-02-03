A Fort Worth man who killed a Bell retiree granted stay of execution

A legal technicality has granted a murderer convicted in November 2006 a little while longer to live.
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals issued an order Friday staying the execution of Tilon Carter, a Fort Worth man scheduled to be executed on Tuesday. Carter, 37, was convicted for the robbery and 2004 slaying of James Tomlin, 89, a Bell Helicopter retiree.
Prosecutors said Carter and his girlfriend, Leketha Allen, went to Tomlin's home to rob him and took $6,000. Allen was sentenced to 25 years.
The appeals court granted the stay because the notice of the scheduled execution date arrived half-a-day late at an Austin agency that sometimes works on death penalty appeals. The only remedy to the late notice provided by law is to reset the execution date, according to the appeal court’s order.
The order was approved by a 5-4 majority of the jurists on the appeals court. Judges voting in favor of the order encouraged Texas lawmakers to address the law that prompted the stay.
The trial court, the State, and even the Texas Legislature just got played, Judge David Newell
“The trial court, the State, and even the Texas Legislature just got played,” Judge David Newell wrote in his concurring opinion.
The law gives the convicting court that sets the execution date two days to notify the attorney who is representing the death row inmate and the Office of Capital and Forensic Writs. Resetting the execution date is the exclusive remedy once notice is late, according to judges who concurred with the order.
There is nothing to be gained by granting the stay, Judge Kevin Yeary
However, dissenting judges argued in their opinion that rescheduling the execution is not mandatory. The office of Capital and Forensic Writs, the recipient of the late notice, is not representing Carter and Carter’s counsel received timely notice, Judge Kevin Yeary writes in the dissenting opinion.
“There is nothing to be gained by granting the stay,” Yeary writes.
As a practical matter the execution date will have to be reset, Carter’s appellate attorney, Robertson Norris said Friday.
What the next step will be is unclear.
“It will not result in a commutation,” Norris said. “At most it will just delay his execution.”
This stay was the second in Texas this week, according to a Texas Tribune story. A Corpus Christi federal district court stayed the execution of John Ramirez set for Thursday, the Tribune story said.
The state has executed two people this year, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Terry Edwards, of Dallas was executed on Jan. 26, while Christopher Wilkins, of Fort Worth, was executed on Jan. 11.
Wilkins had been on Death Row since March 12, 2008. He was convicted of capital murder by a Tarrant County jury for fatally shooting Willie Freeman and Mike Silva on Oct. 28, 2005. He also admitted in a taped confession that he killed Gilbert Vallejo, 47, a day earlier outside a south-side bar during a dispute about a payphone.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
Comments