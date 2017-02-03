Fort Worth Fire Department gets top rating from safety group

An insurance safety group has found the Fort Worth Fire Department is one of the country’s best for fire protection and safety, according to media reports.
The Fort Worth Fire Department recently received a Class 1 rating from the Insurance Services Offices, a national risk assessment group, according to CBS 11. The rating factors in the department’s staffing, apparatus, dispatch and response time and water infrastructure, reports said.
Fort Worth’s high score could mean lower property insurance rates for homeowners, because generally, the faster the response, the lower the insurance claims, NBC 5 reported.
Dallas and Arlington received Class 2 designations. Houston is the only other large Texas city with the top rating, according to NBC 5.
