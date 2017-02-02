Wrongful-death lawsuit against police says suspect was shot ‘execution style’

The family of a man fatally shot by a Fort Worth police officer in 2015 filed a wrongful-death lawsuit in federal court Thursday asserting that the officer fired his weapon without provocation.
Kelvin Goldston, 30, was at a residence under surveillance for drug activity on May 11, 2015, police have said. As he left the house in the 6000 block of Wheaton Drive, his pickup was bracketed in the front and back by two officers driving separate vehicles.
Police have said the two officers — one uniformed and the other in plainclothes — got out of their vehicles and approached the pickup. The pickup began traveling in reverse and the plainclothes officer jumped in the grass, suffering minor injuries.
The uniformed officer approaching the front of the pickup discharged his weapon, striking the suspect several times, police have said.
Terry Daffron, an attorney who has represented the officers named in the lawsuit, said she was unaware of the lawsuit and declined to comment. The Police Department also declined to comment.
The lawsuit tells a different story than the one offered by police.
It cites a woman who said she was an eyewitness as saying that the plainclothes officer, a female, never left her vehicle until after the shooting. The uniformed officer used his gun to break the truck’s glass and fired multiple times, at one point reaching into the pickup, the lawsuit states.
“Kelvin was not observed trying to harm anyone nor did he try to drive away as reported and as the evidence supports,” the lawsuit states. “Goldston was sitting in the truck when he was gunned down, execution style.”
A grand jury declined to indict the officer, who has not been identified by police.
The family also asserts in the lawsuit that city officials were derelict in their duty to make sure officers were properly trained in the use of deadly force. The lawsuit also asserts that the officers were not properly trained to detain a person who had committed no crime, who was not resisting and who was not a threat.
Tarrant County court records show that Goldston had 14 convictions dating to 2006, including felony convictions for engaging in organized crime and credit card abuse and misdemeanor convictions for marijuana possession and burglary of a vehicle.
In a September 2014 traffic stop in Benbrook, Goldston fled from police — striking one officer with his pickup — after suspected illegal drugs were found in his possession, according to police affidavits.
Lab tests showed that the drugs were cocaine and ethylone, a designer drug.
That encounter prompted Benbrook police to obtain four warrants for Goldston — one for aggravated assault on a public servant, one for evading arrest and two for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
In November 2014, prosecutors filed a petition to revoke Goldston’s probation, accusing him of multiple violations of his conditions.
A warrant for his arrest in that case was also active at the time of his death.
This report includes material from the Star-Telegram archives.
