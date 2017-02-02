Fort Worth father gets 43 years in prison for killing 5-week-old daughter

A man who pleaded guilty to killing his 5-week-old daughter in 2014 has been sentenced to 43 years in prison on a murder conviction.
Robert Desdune, 26, was accused of assaulting his girlfriend, Victoria Thompson, on Sept. 8, 2014, while she was holding Genesis Gaunichaux, their baby. Police said Desdune told investigators he knowingly landed two blows to the infant’s head while assaulting his girlfriend.
When officers arrived in the 3300 block of Lackland Road, they found Genesis with "obvious injuries to her head and gasping erratically for air."
The girl was taken to Cook Children's Medical Center, where she died from her injuries two days later.
Police initially arrested Desdune, who also used the name Gauchinaux, on two warrants accusing him of assaulting Thompson on Sept. 6 and Sept. 8.
Thompson said that Desdune had come over to babysit their daughter on Sept. 6 when the two got into an argument.
She said Desdune pushed her into a closet while she was holding the baby, then pulled her hair and punched her in the head and upper body. She said he then pulled her back out of the closet, slinging her onto the bed along with the baby.
She said Desdune then choked her for about 20 seconds, leaving her unable to breathe, before stopping and leaving the apartment.
She told police she then locked the front door but Desdune returned and demanded to be let back in. The mother said she was escaping out a bedroom window to get help when she heard her boyfriend kick in her front door.
Thompson told police that Desdune had been her boyfriend for more than two years and had assaulted her continuously during that time.
Tarrant County court records show that Desdune has past convictions for evading arrest, criminal mischief, assault with bodily injury of a family member and theft of property.
This story contains information from the Star-Telegram archives.
