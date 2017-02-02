Pre-K student dies after collapsing during lunch at Fort Worth school

A 5-year-old girl died Thursday after collapsing during lunch at her elementary school in south Fort Worth, school district spokesman Clint Bond said.
Belen Maldonado, a pre-kindergarten student, collapsed in the cafeteria at Worth Heights Elementary School, which is located at 519 E. Butler Street.
A MedStar ambulance was called to the school about 11 a.m., MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky said.
Maldonado was taken to Cook Children’s hospital, where she died in the emergency room at 12:33 p.m., according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
Her cause of death was not yet listed Thursday afternoon.
No further information was available from school officials.
