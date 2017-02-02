Fort Worth

February 2, 2017 3:43 PM

Man found dead in yard after Fort Worth police respond to shots fired

By Azia Branson

abranson@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

A 27-year-old man was found dead after reportedly being shot in southeast Fort Worth Monday night.

Jeremy Green was found dead with apparent gunshot wounds in the front yard of a home at the 4200 block of Wilhelm Street at about 9:50 p.m., according to a preliminary police report.

Officers responded to the scene after reports of shots being fired in the area.

Upon arrival, police found a Chevy Tahoe with the back passenger door open and the victim dead in the yard, the police report said.

Police did not release any other information.

Fort Worth

