Man found dead in yard after Fort Worth police respond to shots fired

A 27-year-old man was found dead after reportedly being shot in southeast Fort Worth Monday night.
Jeremy Green was found dead with apparent gunshot wounds in the front yard of a home at the 4200 block of Wilhelm Street at about 9:50 p.m., according to a preliminary police report.
Officers responded to the scene after reports of shots being fired in the area.
Upon arrival, police found a Chevy Tahoe with the back passenger door open and the victim dead in the yard, the police report said.
Police did not release any other information.
