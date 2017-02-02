In viral video, Fort Worth officer tells immigrants ‘we are going to protect you’

Officer Daniel Segura was being bombarded with worries from the Spanish-speaking community, so he took to social media to quell fears with a message that all victims of crime will be protected by Fort Worth police regardless of their immigration status.
“If you are a victim of a crime, we don’t care about your immigration status — you have the same rights as anyone else who lives in Fort Worth. We are going to defend you. We are going to protect you,” Segura said in Spanish during a nearly six-minute-long video called “Calma amigos! (Calm down, friends)” he posted on his Facebook page Wednesday. At about 1 p.m. Thursday, it had received more than 800,000 views.
Segura said in an interview with the Star-Telegram that he was getting “constant” messages from worried residents.
Police departments need to better inform the public about how cases involving immigrants are handled, he said.
“I know it is trending and everyone is worried about it,” he said.
The video, which drew “thank-yous” in English and Spanish by his followers, is an attempt to address concerns running high in Fort Worth’s immigration community since President Donald Trump signed executive orders that are meant to strengthen border security but that have sparked fears and confusion.
Segura stressed in the video that Fort Worth police are not immigration officers, so victims of crime can seek help without fear of deportation.
Trump signed an executive order calling for construction of a wall along the nation’s southern border and for more cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities, including empowering local law enforcement officers to act as immigration officers. Another order includes a mandate to strip federal funds from so-called sanctuary cities.
The Associated Press reported that Republican lawmakers eager to reinforce Trump’s call for a crackdown on illegal immigration pushed Thursday to deny state money for local jurisdictions that refuse to cooperate, an issue Gov. Greg Abbott has declared to be an “emergency” facing the state. The Republican-controlled state Senate held its first hearing on a bill targeting sanctuary cities.
The term sanctuary city has no legal definition. Individual sheriffs and police chiefs — particularly those in heavily Democratic areas of the state — have long opposed enforcing federal immigration law.
Fort Worth is not a sanctuary city, and Segura told the Star-Telegram that officers can protect all residents without making it appear that it is.
“Anybody can put a nickname on us, but that doesn’t mean we are officially one of those cities,” he said. “What we are is a city that protects and serves every person who resides in our city limits.”
It is in this political atmosphere immigrants and immigrant activists worry about people who live and work in the shadows because they lack immigration status.
“Every day is a challenge,” said Gloria Gonzalez-Garcia, a Fort Worth advocate who herself has family members who don’t have immigration papers. “We know the media and Trump administration dictates that only criminals will be deported, but we also know that is not the case.”
Gonzalez-Garcia said the immigration community is also worried about racial profiling and potential abuses in authority.
Segura said in the interview that the concern in law enforcement is that crime victims won’t seek the help of police.
“That’s what we don’t want,” Segura said.
This report includes material from The Associated Press.
Diane A. Smith: 817-390-7675, @dianeasmith1
Comments