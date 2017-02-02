Fort Worth

February 2, 2017 1:09 PM

Watch: TCU protesters march against Trump travel ban

By Ryan Osborne

rosborne@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

Hundreds of protesters marched on TCU’s campus Thursday in support of refugees and immigrants affected by President Donald Trump’s recent executive order.

Trump’s order restricted travel from seven majority Muslim countries, leading to some travelers being detained this week at Dallas Fort Worth Airport and other airports across the country.

At TCU, protesters marched through campus, holding signs and chanting, “He will not divide us!” and “This is what democracy looks like!”

The march culminated at the steps of Sadler Hall, the school administration building, where several protesters spoke, according to a live video from TCU 360.

“It is sad to see how people think of us,” said one former refugee. “It is sad. But today, to see this whole crowd, I can’t express how happy I am.”

 

March TCU360

Posted by TCU 360 - tcu360.com on Thursday, February 2, 2017

TCU spokeswoman Holly Ellman estimated that 300-400 people participated in the peaceful march, likely making it one of the largest political protests in school history.

Hanan Hammad, an associate professor of history and Middle Eastern studies, helped organize the march.

“We need to exchange information, we need to exchange perspective and ideas. This is very much a start,” Hammad said. “The challenge we have, we have students who either are not engaged in these issues at all and don’t care or they receive distorted information.”

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST

Related content

Fort Worth

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos