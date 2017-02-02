Watch: TCU protesters march against Trump travel ban

Hundreds of protesters marched on TCU’s campus Thursday in support of refugees and immigrants affected by President Donald Trump’s recent executive order.
Trump’s order restricted travel from seven majority Muslim countries, leading to some travelers being detained this week at Dallas Fort Worth Airport and other airports across the country.
At TCU, protesters marched through campus, holding signs and chanting, “He will not divide us!” and “This is what democracy looks like!”
The march culminated at the steps of Sadler Hall, the school administration building, where several protesters spoke, according to a live video from TCU 360.
“It is sad to see how people think of us,” said one former refugee. “It is sad. But today, to see this whole crowd, I can’t express how happy I am.”
March TCU360Posted by TCU 360 - tcu360.com on Thursday, February 2, 2017
TCU spokeswoman Holly Ellman estimated that 300-400 people participated in the peaceful march, likely making it one of the largest political protests in school history.
Hanan Hammad, an associate professor of history and Middle Eastern studies, helped organize the march.
“We need to exchange information, we need to exchange perspective and ideas. This is very much a start,” Hammad said. “The challenge we have, we have students who either are not engaged in these issues at all and don’t care or they receive distorted information.”
Unity March @TCU pic.twitter.com/XzjMpCdu4j— Gabriel Huddleston (@thisisnotagabe) February 2, 2017
TCU students and faculty gather to protest Trump's immigration policies. #NoBan #NoWall pic.twitter.com/rvi626FrNm— Mikio (@Sainsha) February 2, 2017
Who knew this would happen at TCU? I am pleasantly surprised and very proud of my school— mack (@kenzie123bee) February 2, 2017
"No hate! No wall! America's for all!" pic.twitter.com/WX6LpVj5W5— Chip Stewart (@MediaLawProf) February 2, 2017
Largest political protest in memory at @tcu, which has one of the state's most conservative student bodies https://t.co/zsr1HHXWvl— Bud Kennedy (@BudKennedy) February 2, 2017
Is this many people are marching at one of the most conservative universities ever IN TEXAS..... I'm so proud to be at TCU right now.— Cassidy Fraley (@Cassidy_Fraley) February 2, 2017
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
