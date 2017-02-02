Police identify suspects in Fort Worth kidnapping

Police identified two suspects Thursday morning in a kidnapping in which a man said he was held hostage for three days in a Fort Worth home.
The two men were arrested Wednesday morning in downtown Fort Worth.
Police identified them as Aurises Smith, 37, and Reginald Newton, 50, both of Fort Worth.
The two were arrested on outstanding warrants unrelated to the hostage incident, but they are suspects in the kidnapping, officer Daniel Segura said Thursday morning in a telephone interview.
The victim, whom police did not identify, called police shortly before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday from Comerica Bank, 421 W. Third St. in downtown Fort Worth. He told police he had been driven there after being held hostage at a Fort Worth home.
Police arrived and found the victim, but the two suspects drove away. Police stopped the suspects a few blocks from the bank and arrested them.
Detectives did not release any other details or a motive for the kidnapping.
Newton and Smith remained jailed Thursday in Fort Worth.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
Comments