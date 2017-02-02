People no longer being detained at DFW Airport, lawyer says

The group of lawyers that has been working to help free detainees at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport said Wednesday night that people are no longer being detained because of President Donald Trump’s executive order.
“This is a victory for America,” said co-leader Chris Hamilton in a video posted on social media.
Major Victory!! We can confirm no detainees at airport for first time since executive order! @DFW_Protest @DFWAirport pic.twitter.com/Tc3LrNSIea— DFW Detained (@DFWDetained) February 2, 2017
Hamilton said in the video that DFW Detained — a group of more than 150 North Texas lawyers working pro bono to help free detainees — has verified with U.S. Customs and Border Protection that people are no longer being detained at DFW Airport.
Spokespeople for CPB have not responded to many inquiries from the Star-Telegram.
Hamilton’s announcement came seven hours after DFW Detained had a news conference at the airport to say that the attorneys are “not leaving until the job is done.” That’s about the time, Hamilton said, that the detentions stopped.
DFW Detained helped at least 30 people detained at the airport, Hamilton said, since Trump signed an executive order Friday to restrict travel into the United States by people from seven predominantly Muslim countries in Africa and the Middle East.
Hamilton said in the video that DFW Detained will continue to monitor the situation and have attorneys present at the airport in case others are detained.
“We’re going to keep fighting for the rule of law in America and keep fighting for you and the role and the glory of America in the world,” Hamilton said in the video.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
