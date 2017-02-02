Update: Victim of fatal drive-by shooting in Fort Worth identified

0:47 Serial robbery suspect caught on video at Camp Bowie cash store Pause

1:38 Protesters march on TCU's campus in support of refugees and immigrants

0:50 Fort Worth police apprehend slithery suspect

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo

2:24 Police Officer Matt Pearce receives FWPD Medal of Honor

2:57 The memorable brands that are passing on a Super Bowl 51 commercial

0:54 Junior bull rider goes for wild ride at Stock Show

0:37 Goat talk with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg

0:15 Explosion in downtown Fort Worth under investigation