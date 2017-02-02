Update: Victim of fatal drive-by shooting in Fort Worth identified

The man killed in a drive-by shooting in Fort Worth late Wednesday has been identified by the Tarrant County medical examiner.
Rodney Jones, 43, was shot outside his apartment in the 2300 block of Hudson Street and pronounced dead at a Fort Worth hospital, according to the medical examiner and the Fort Worth Police Department.
Jones and another man were shot about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, police spokesman Daniel Segura told the Star-Telegram late Wednesday. The other man’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
Witnesses told police that a vehicle occupied by several people drove by and fired multiple shots at the victims, Segura said.
Police were still searching for suspects Thursday morning, and the Fort Worth Police Department’s gang unit continued to assist with the investigation, Segura said Thursday.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
