One shot dead in Fort Worth drive-by; police search for suspects

One man is dead and another was injured Wednesday in what appears to be a drive-by shooting, police said.
Police responded to a shooting call in the 2300 block of Hudson Street shortly after 6:20 p.m. and found two African-American men 20 to 30 years old with gunshot wounds, said Daniel Segura, police spokesman.
The men were taken to the hospital, where one man was pronounced dead. The other had injuries that didn’t appear to be life-threatening, Segura said.
Witnesses told police that a vehicle occupied by several people drove by and fired multiple shots at the victims, Segura said.
The Police Department’s gang unit has been called to assist with the investigation, Segura said.
No arrest had been made late Wednesday.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
Comments