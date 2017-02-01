Fort Worth

February 1, 2017 7:41 PM

Fort Worth man dies after hit-and-run crash on Berry Street

By Ryan Osborne

FORT WORTH

A 63-year-old man died Wednesday from injuries he suffered in a hit-and-run crash earlier this week, police said.

Moses Chandler, of Fort Worth, was trying to walk south across the 900 block of E. Berry Street on Monday when a red truck hit him, said Lt. Paula Fimbres, police spokeswoman.

The driver briefly pulled into a nearby parking lot before heading east on Berry Street and leaving Chandler lying in the street.

Chandler was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital, where he died Wednesday at 11:45 a.m., according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

Police are still seeking a suspect in the hit-and-run. Witnesses were able to provide partial license plate information on the suspect’s truck, Fimbres said.

