Affidavit: College football player from North Crowley was gunman in Fort Worth killing

Three Abilene college football players accused in a Fort Worth killing had gone to the victim’s apartment to rob him of marijuana when one of them, a North Crowley High School graduate, fired a shot, according to arrest warrant affidavits released Wednesday.
Ryan McBeth, 20, of Fort Worth, Dontrell Dock, 19, of Conroe, and Brodrick Ross, 18, of Bryan, face capital murder charges in the shooting death of Chris-Dion Russell, 29.
Dock and Ross named McBeth as the gunman, the affidavits said.
Ross told police that McBeth directed them to Russell’s apartment in the 1700 block of East Robert Street, in southeast Fort Worth, on Jan. 11.
Police responded to the apartment about 11 p.m. and found Russell shot in the chest. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead about an hour later.
McBeth, Dock and Ross — all three students and football players at McMurry University, a small Methodist school in Abilene — were arrested last week.
A fourth person involved, known only to police as “Little Haiti,” has not been arrested, according to arrest warrant affidavits.
Detectives linked the suspects after watching surveillance video from the night of the shooting and seeing a Chrysler 300 vehicle leave Russell’s apartment.
The car was traced to Ross’s brother, who told police that Ross used the car on the night of the shooting, according to the affidavits.
Ross’s brother also told police that Ross told him the car was used to commit a robbery and that someone had been shot.
Robbery details
When detectives interviewed Ross, he confessed to driving the Chrysler 300 to go rob Russell with McBeth, Dock and “Little Haiti,” the affidavits said.
Ross told detectives that when they arrived at Russell’s apartment complex he backed the car into a parking spot. Ross waited in the car, he told detectives, as the other three men went inside.
“A short time later,” the three men returned to the car and told Ross that someone had been shot, the affidavit said.
Ross drove away, and then dropped McBeth off at a house in Fort Worth, the affidavit said. From there, he drove Dock back to Conroe, near Houston, before heading home to Bryan.
Ross told detectives Dock also gave him about $1,400 for marijuana they had stolen during the robbery.
Ross said he believed McBeth was the shooter, the affidavit said.
When detectives interviewed Dock, he told them that “Little Haiti” had kicked in the door to Russell’s apartment.
Once inside, Dock stayed in the living room, he said, as “Little Haiti” and McBeth ran down a hallway toward the bedrooms, with McBeth holding a black bag and a gun.
When Russell walked down the hall toward the kitchen, McBeth fired one shot, Dock told detectives.
The affidavit, written by Fort Worth police Det. J.W. Galloway, said Ross and Dock gave “very similar” accounts of what happened. Both identified McBeth to detectives from a photo lineup.
A day after Dock interviewed with detectives in Fort Worth, his mother called police to report that Dock, while packing to return to school, had found a gun in his backpack.
The weapon, a 45-caliber handgun, is believed to be the same one used to shoot Russell, the affidavit said.
Detectives tried calling McBeth, but his phone was disconnected.
When they left a business card at McBeth’s home in Fort Worth last week, they received a call from McBeth’s attorney, who said McBeth would not be giving a statement to police, according to the affidavit.
Arrested on campus
McBeth and Dock were arrested at the McMurry campus last Wednesday and taken to the Taylor County jail. Ross was arrested a day later and booked at the Mansfield jail.
All three suspects played football this past season at McMurry, which competes in the NCAA Division III.
Their names had been removed from the team’s online roster, but other pages on the team’s website showed that McBeth, a junior, graduated from North Crowley High School in Fort Worth. He played in nine games in the 2016 season.
Ross, a freshman from Bryan High School, was the team’s quarterback, according to online stats, and Dock, a sophomore from Conroe High School, played running back. In November, Ross was named student-athlete of the week by the National Christian College Athletic Association, according to The Eagle in Bryan.
McBeth and Ross on Wednesday were being held at the Tarrant County jail with their bail amounts set at $250,000.
Dock remained in the Taylor County jail with his bail amount set at $250,000, according to online records.
Ross’s attorney, Zachary Ferguson, has filed a motion seeking to reduce his bail amount, according to court records. A bond reduction hearing is scheduled for Feb. 22.
McBeth and Dock do not yet have upcoming court dates scheduled.
