Mansfield bank robber sentenced for stealing almost $12,000

A Mansfield man who robbed a Grandview bank in 2015 and was captured at the end of a high-speed chase through two counties was sentenced on Wednesday to 102 months in a federal prison.
Michael Dwayne Bailey, 42, received his sentence of more than eight years just months after he pleaded guilty to charges of bank robbery and using a firearm during a crime of violence.
Bailey was sentenced in a Dallas federal courtroom.
Bailey’s attorney had filed a motion for his client to receive a lesser sentence based on his military service and mental health.
While they commended Bailey’s military service, government prosecutors noted the seriousness of the crime outweighed Bailey’s military accomplishments.
And prosecutors said his “diminished capacity” did not warrant a lesser sentence.
“Mr. Bailey most likely suffers from a psychotic disorder secondary to long-term use of methamphetamine,” pyschiatric expert Dr. Mitchell Dunn wrote on Bailey’s condition, according to federal court documents.
During an inventory of Bailey’s vehicle after his arrest in September 2015, authorities seized a 9 mm pistol, a 12-gauge shotgun, a .22 rifle. a Marlin .30-caliber rifle and a Winchester .30-caliber rifle.
His daughter, 19 at the time, who was a passenger in the getaway vehicle, also was arrested on Sept. 10, 2015, along with her father, but she was not charged.
At 12:02 p.m. Sept. 10, 2015, a Johnson County dispatcher received a report of a robbery in progress at the Grandview Bank, 105 E. Criner St.
Bailey entered in the bank in disguise, wearing a Texas Longhorns baseball cap, sunglasses, bandanna, a long-sleeved jacket and gloves, according to federal court documents.
The Mansfield man brandished a 9 mm pistol and demanded money from a teller, who briefly froze behind the counter.
Bailey climbed on top of the counter, pointed the pistol at her head and repeated his demand for money, saying, “Give me all your money and no dye packs,” according to the court documents.
The teller and Bailey removed about $11,990 from a cash drawer, and he fled the bank to a Hyundai Genesis parked nearby. Bailey drove away, while his daughter was a passenger.
Grandview police officer Alberto Sanchez began the initial pursuit when he saw the suspect vehicle as he was driving near the bank. Johnson County deputies and police from Alvarado and Mansfield joined the chase a few minutes later.
At times, Bailey drove on the wrong side of the highway, according to court documents.
Reaching speeds up to 120 mph, he drove from Grandview to Alvarado to Venus and to U.S. 287 before crashing on Davis Street in Mansfield near Texas 360, authorities said. The chase went on for more than 30 miles.
Bailey crashed his car and was arrested after a brief foot pursuit. His daughter was also taken into custody.
In an interview with a Fort Worth detective, Bailey’s daughter said she had moved in with her father after breaking up with her boyfriend.
On the day of bank robbery, Bailey and his daughter were driving around when he told her that he wanted to go to a store and steal some clothing. He did, according to court documents.
A few hours before the bank holdup in Grandview, Bailey, who was wearing the clothes he stole, told his daughter that he wanted to rob a bank, but she didn’t believe him.
Bailey drove up to the Grandview bank, but she was unaware it was bank because he parked on the side of the building. He told her to wait in the car and she saw him put on a bandanna, according to court documents.
A short time later, Bailey ran out of the building, jumped into the car and threw money at her, telling her to put the cash in her purse, the Fort Worth detective wrote in the report.
Bailey drove away but the police car gave chase and the Mansfield man accelerated to high speed, his daughter told the Fort Worth detective. She begged her father to stop, but he insisted that he could get away from police.
His daughter believed that Bailey hit a curb and blew out a tire, causing them to stop in a Mansfield pasture.
This report contains information from Star-Telegram archives.
