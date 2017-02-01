Cause of loud explosion in downtown Fort Worth believed accidental

The Fort Worth Fire Department is investigating an explosion inside a plumbing truck downtown Wednesday.
Firefighters responded to the 600 block of Taylor Street about 11:15 a.m. after receiving multiple reports of a loud explosion in the area, Lt. Kyle Faulkner said.
Initial information led officials to believe the explosion was accidental, but an exact cause hadn’t been determined by Wednesday afternoon.
FD units clearing the scene in DT FW. Believe the explosion was accidental.— Fort Worth Fire Dept (@FortWorthFire) February 1, 2017
At the scene, it appeared that the explosion was toward the rear passenger side of the Plumbco Services Inc. vehicle.
The equipment storage area on the side of the vehicle was blown off and items from inside were scattered nearby. No injuries were reported.
A person who answered the phone at the Plumbco Services Inc. said the company did not want to comment.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
