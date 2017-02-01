Man held hostage in home for three days; two arrested in Fort Worth

A man told authorities he was held hostage for three days in a house before he was rescued Wednesday morning, police said.
Two suspects were in custody.
Police responded to the kidnapping call shortly after 10:30 a.m. in the 400 block of West Third Street.
Patrol officers followed a vehicle into downtown Fort Worth for a short time before pulling it over and making an arrest. The stop was made near the Central Library and Comerica Bank on West Third Street in downtown Fort Worth.
Seconds after the arrest, officers reported they had the victim. It was unclear whether the victim was in the vehicle or at the house.
Police did not release any other details on the hostage situation or the arrests of the suspects.
No injuries were reported.
The names of the suspects also had not been released.
