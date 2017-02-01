Burleson man accused of staging wife’s suicide, police say

A 53-year-old man was arrested Monday on suspicion of staging his wife’s hanging in Burleson, officials said Wednesday.
Richard Allen Ward called officers to his home at the 1300 block of Erin Court about 4 a.m. Saturday stating that his wife had hanged herself in the garage, according to DeAnna Phillips, Burleson police spokeswoman.
Burleson police and MedStar gave CPR to Cynthia Thompson, 52, of Burleson and transported her to Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South, where she was pronounced dead at 5:03 a.m., Phillips said.
Further investigation into the case led police to seek a murder warrant for Ward, who they arrested Monday at the Burleson Police Department. He was asked to come to the department for questioning.
Ward was taken to the Johnson County Jail and held on a $500,000 bond.
The Tarrant County medical examiner had not officially released a cause of death for Thompson as of Wednesday afternoon.
In September 2015, Ward was convicted in Johnson County for assault causing bodily injury to a family member, records show. Phillips said that case was against his wife. He was sentenced to one month and eight days days in jail, records show.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
