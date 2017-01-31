Pastors want investigation of Fort Worth police association’s politics

About 20 pastors and activists in the Fort Worth African-American community gathered outside City Hall on Tuesday evening to call for an investigation into the political activities of the Fort Worth Police Officers Association.
The pastors contend that the association has too much political power and is using it to pit the African-American community against the city’s first African-American police chief.
“I know the game that’s being played,” said Michael Bell, pastor of Greater St. Stephen First Church. “We are pulling the cover off the Fort Worth Police Officers Association. We know they are trying to use this situation to get the black community to help get Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald fired.”
Those pastors repeated their call that Fitzgerald fire officer William Martin, who has served a 10-day suspension in connection with the arrest of Jacqueline Craig and her daughters. Martin is white and Craig and her daughters are black.
Charges against the Craig family have been dropped, but calls for Martin’s firing have continued.
“The only reason [Martin has not been fired] is because of the backing of the Fort Worth Police Officers Association,” Bell said. “The reason why we’re here now is that ... Martin has the backing of the police officers association. Even though he’s a rogue cop, he has the backing of the police officers association.”
Association President Rick Van Houten said the pastors’ charges are not based on fact and only serve to divide.
“The FWPOA does not blindly back individual officers’ actions,” Van Houten said in an email. “However, we will always back all officers’ right to due process and a fair and impartial investigation.”
Terry Daffron, Martin’s attorney, said in an emailed statement that the chief no longer has the legal authority to fire Martin since discipline has already been imposed. Fitzgerald made it clear that the disciplinary decision in Martin’s case was his alone, Daffron said. The decision had everything to do with civil service law and nothing to do with the police association, Daffron said.
“In my experience, the association has always supported its members’ right to due process regardless of the member’s race or gender, whether it be an [internal affairs] investigation or in a disciplinary appeal,” Daffron said.
Bell also called for Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price to undergo sensitivity training and to withdraw her name as a mayoral candidate.
“While she is still mayor, she needs sensitivity training so that she knows how to address people in the African-American community,” Bell said.
Price was scolded by Bell after she said during a community meeting in mid-January that residents just can’t meet to have a “bitch session.” Bell said Tuesday that Price’s comments were akin to calling people in the African-American community “bitches.”
Others in the group Tuesday also voiced their concern about the police officers association and it’s influence in city politics.
“This is a citywide problem, this is a Police Department problem,” said Lee Muhammad, student minister for Mosque # 52 in Fort Worth and a representative of the Nation of Islam. “We’re holding every elected official accountable to render justice to the Craig family.”
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
Comments