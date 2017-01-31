Clerk killed in robbery at Forest Hill smoke shop, police say

Police are investigating the killing of a clerk at a smoke shop in Forest Hill early Monday.
Emad Alshannaq, 45, of Arlington, was fatally shot about 1 a.m., according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
He had been working at the Smoke Shop at 4014 Mansfield Highway when the store, which also has a game room, was robbed, Forest Hill police Capt. Jerry Cozby said.
At some point during the robbery, Alshannaq was shot, Cozby said.
Detectives believe several suspects were involved in the robbery.
Alshannaq died of a gunshot wound to his torso, according to the medical examiner’s office.
No arrests had been made by Tuesday. Police weren’t releasing further details.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
Comments