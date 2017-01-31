Online car sale leads to robbery, shooting in Fort Worth, police say

A man who was trying to sell his car through an online service was lured into what he thought was the buyer’s vehicle Monday night, had his car stolen and then was shot when he tried to escape, police said.
The victim survived the shooting, but his condition Tuesday was unknown.
He was found about 8:20 p.m. Monday outside a strip center in the 13000 block of Trinity Boulevard, near Texas 360 in east Fort Worth.
The victim was trying to sell his blue 1995 Chevrolet Caprice Classic. When he went to meet the buyers at an apartment complex, the two men lured him into their vehicle, stole his car and drove him to a second location.
Police were unsure Tuesday which online sales site the victim used, said officer Daniel Segura, a police spokesman.
Police asked for help Tuesday finding the men and the stolen car.
Anyone with information is asked to call 817-392-4469.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
