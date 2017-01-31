Texas State frats suspended after student from Burleson died at party

Four Texas State University fraternities tied to a party where a student from Burleson was fatally hit and dragged by a bus in October have been suspended, one as long as five years, school officials said Tuesday.
Pi Kappa Alpha (two years), Alpha Tau Omega (three years), Kappa Alpha Order (four years) and Delta Tau Delta (five years) were the fraternities punished, according to the Austin American-Statesman.
The suspensions were handed down for “alcohol-related policy violations” at an off-campus event on Oct. 28, Matt Flores, a university spokesman, told the San Antonio Express-News.
Jordin Taylor, 20, was found dead Oct. 29 after she had been dragged more than 500 feet beneath a shuttle bus that was leaving the Cool River Ranch, a music and river tubing venue southeast of San Marcos, Guadalupe County sheriff officials said.
The bus broke down at the venue, and Taylor’s body was found beneath it the next day.
She had attended a Halloween party at the venue that was hosted by the Zeta Theta chapter of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, WFAA reported.
At the party, Taylor somehow came in contact with the shuttle bus, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release.
Pi Kappa Alpha voluntarily suspended itself after Taylor’s death.
The suspensions bar each fraternity from operating and running official activities on campus, the American-Statesman reported.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
Comments