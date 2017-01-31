Officer ‘does not trust’ FWPD to investigate leaked bodycam video

The Fort Worth police officer who was punished after his controversial arrest of a woman in December doesn’t trust the police department to investigate the leak of a bodycam video of the incident, his lawyer said.
Officer William Martin “has lost all faith” in the department and instead wants the city’s Civil Service Commission to investigate the video leak, according to a motion filed by attorney Terry Daffron.
The Commission, which has the authority to conduct investigations into personnel issues related to police officers and firefighters, will consider the motion at a meeting Tuesday night.
The bodycam video was provided last week to The Associated Press by attorney Lee Merritt, who represents Jacqueline Craig, the woman arrested by Martin on Dec. 21. Merritt told reporters he received the video from a “trusted police source,” whom he declined to identify.
City officials called the leak “illegal,” a violation of the state open records law, and said police would investigate how Merritt obtained the video as well as details from Martin’s confidential personnel file.
The same day the bodycam video was released, police announced they would not pursue charges against Craig and her teenage daughter. The timing was a coincidence, Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald said.
In Martin’s motion to the Civil Service Commission, Daffron wrote that Merritt released the documents “to further his own agenda.”
The leaked documents “damaged and maligned Martin in the media,” Daffron wrote in the motion.
“It is also possible that Merritt and the employee who provided him with the unauthorized records were involved in a conspiracy to circumvent/violate the law,” the motion said.
“At this point, Martin does not trust the Department to do the investigation regarding the leak,” Daffron said in an email this week.
Martin has returned to work after serving a 10-day suspension over the arrest incident. He has appealed the suspension. He was in training this week and won’t be returning to patrol work “any time soon,” Fitzgerald said Friday.
Craig, Merritt and many of their supporters believed the suspension was too light and that Martin should have been fired.
Viral arrest
Craig, 46, had called police to report that she suspected that her neighbor, an adult male, had choked her 7-year-old son because he dropped raisins in his yard and refused to pick them up when asked.
Craig’s 19-year-old daughter, Brea Hymond, was filming the discussion between Martin and Craig when the exchange grew heated.
Martin: “Why don’t you teach your son not to litter?”
Craig: “He can’t prove that my son littered.“But it doesn’t matter if he did or didn’t, it doesn’t give him the right to put his hands on him.”
Martin: “Why not?”
Craig’s 15-year-daughter, Jacques Craig, stepped between the two and the officer grabbed her from behind. The video shows Martin being peppered with profane language from women who had gathered at the scene. At one point, Martin pulled and pointed his Taser at Craig and Jacques Craig. He also wrestled them both to the ground.
Jacques Craig told the Star-Telegram that she “was just trying to protect my mom.”
Eventually, Craig and her two daughters were placed in police vehicles and taken away from the house, in the 7400 block of Rock Garden Trail.
The video of the incident was broadcast on Facebook, where it has been viewed millions of times.
In addition to dropping charges against Craig and Hymond last week, police issued a citation to the neighbor, Itamar Vardi, for misdemeanor assault.
This report contains material from the Star-Telegram archives.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
