Iraqi man in wheelchair detained 15 hours, released from DFW Airport Tuesday

An Iraqi man in a wheelchair was released from Dallas Fort Worth Airport early Tuesday morning after being detained for about 15 hours, according to reports.
Labeeb Ibrahim Issa was among a small group of people detained Monday at the airport because of President Donald Trump’s executive order restricting travel from seven Muslim-majority countries , according to The Dallas Morning News.
Man detained at #DfwAirport was just released after 15 hours. Despite wait, he says he's incredibly grateful to be in the U.S. for 1st time. pic.twitter.com/tQ61BL47Vt— Vanessa Brown (@VanessaBrownTV) January 31, 2017
A team of lawyers filed an emergency writ of habeas corpus to a federal judge in Dallas to have Issa released, which he was about 6:30 a.m., about 15 hours after his flight arrived at DFW, according to KRLD.
According to the lawyers’ petition, Issa drove and did maintenance work for the U.S. Army in Iraq, and last year, he was targeted for his work with the U.S. Army and was badly injured in a car crash, breaking his pelvis.
Issa sought a Special Immigrant Visa earlier this month because he was being continually targeted for his work with the U.S. Army, the petition said, and he was issued one.
Immediately after being released Tuesday morning, Issa told reporters that despite the wait, he’s grateful to be here, WFAA-TV reported.
President Donald Trump’s executive order led to 13 travelers being detained at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport over the weekend, prompting large protests Saturday and Sunday in the international terminal. Those 13 had been released by late Sunday afternoon.
Late Monday night, Imam Omar Suleiman, a scholar at the Valley Ranch Islamic Center in Irving, said he had a “verbal assurance” from authorities that no travelers were being held under the executive order.
Instead, travelers were going through “secondary screening,” which was taking longer, Suleiman said, “but they’re saying they’re letting people out.”
At 9 p.m., when Suleiman posted the video, there were six people in secondary screening.
It was unclear whether Issa was one of the six.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
