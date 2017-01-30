Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

The controversial arrest of a Fort Worth mother and her daughters after she called police to deal with a neighbor disciplining her 7-year-old son can be seen from cell phone video and footage from officer William Martin's body camera. Charges against Craig and her daughters were dropped Thursday. Craig's attorneys are continuing to pursue further action against the officer, who was suspended for 10 days.