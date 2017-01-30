Video shows horse getting knocked out at Fort Worth Stock Show rodeo

A bucking horse at the Stock Show rodeo Sunday night crashed into a wall during competition and had to be dragged out of the arena, according to a video filmed a fan in attendance.
An update on the horse’s condition was not known Monday.
The incident happened during a saddle bronc event at the Will Rogers Coliseum.
Video shot by Bruce Weidner, a rodeo fan from Benbrook, shows the horse bucking straight toward a wall, crashing into it head-first as the eight-second buzzer sounds. The rider managed to grab the fence on the wall without getting injured.
The horse fell to the ground, rolling on its side and kicking its legs
“I want everybody to relax,” the announcer told the crowd. “The first, best medicine is prayer.”
About 10 rodeo workers then rushed to the horse and rolled it onto an orange mat. A tractor pulled the horse and the mat out of the arena grounds. The horse was motionless on the mat, except for the twitch of its tail.
Rodeo officials could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.
Weidner, who has attended hundreds of rodeos, said fans were shocked when the horse hit the wall.
“You don’t normally think about the animals getting hurt,” Weidner said. “It’s always the riders getting hurt. It’s normally man against beast, and this time the beast lost.”
