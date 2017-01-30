One dead, another injured in possible drug overdose at Cleburne home

One man died and another person was being treated Sunday morning after what police called a possible drug overdose at a home.
Authorities believe the men may have taken a type of designer drug.
Bradley Jones, 25, died in the emergency room at Texas Health Harris Methodist Cleburne shortly after he was found unresponsive at his home in the 1100 block of Tanglewood Drive, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website.
Jones was pronounced dead at 5:38 a.m. Sunday at the hospital, according to the website. A ruling on the cause and manner of his death has not been released, pending an autopsy.
Jones was the office manager at the Cleburne Conference Center. Officials there could not be reached Monday for comment.
A 24-year-old man also found in the home was treated at a local hospital. His condition was not life-threatening, police said Monday.
Patrol officers went to the home shortly after 4:30 a.m. Sunday after receiving a call.
Emergency crews found the two unresponsive, Detective Kelly Summey said in a Monday telephone interview.
In all, there were 12 people at the home.
Members of the STOP special crimes unit, a group of officers from Johnson County law enforcement agencies that focus on drug and other major crime investigations, are investigating the incident.
“We conducted interviews and obtained a search warrant for the home and vehicles,” STOP commander Larry Sparks said Monday.
No arrests have been made.
Sparks said officers are awaiting lab results on liquids and other materials taken from the home.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
