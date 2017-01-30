Truck driver charged in wreck that killed 4 students commits suicide

Russell Staley, a truck driver who was charged in a crash that killed four college softball players in 2014, committed suicide Friday, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner.
Staley, 55, killed himself Friday night at his Saginaw home, according to the medical examiner report. He was scheduled for trial beginning March 8 on four counts of first degree manslaughter, according to The Dallas Morning News.
Staley was driving a tractor-trailer northbound on Interstate 35 near Davis, Okla., on the night of Sept. 26, 2014, when his truck hit a bus carrying 15 members of the North Central Texas College women’s softball team. The four women who were killed were identified as Meagan Richardson, 19, of Wylie; Brooke Deckard, 20, of Scurry; Katelynn Woodlee, 18, of Windom; and Jaiden Pelton 20, of Telephone.
Investigators said Staley’s truck missed a right-hand curve, veered more than 800 feet across the grassy median, hit the side of the bus and continued about 300 feet off the interstate until it crashed into a tree. Authorities said Staley did not brake or take evasive action, and he told police he was reaching for a drink when the crash occurred.
More than a year later, the National Transportation Safety Board released a report that concluded Staley was likely incapacitated, “likely stemming from his use of synthetic cannabinoids.” Authorities found a small pipe containing residue of synthetic marijuana in the truck after the crash, and NTSB investigators said Staley had a history of using synthetic drugs, nut NTSB medical officer Dr. Nick Webster said a blood test couldn't confirm the presence of the drug in Staley's system.
This report includes information from the Star-Telegram archives.
