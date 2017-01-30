Officials identify Fort Worth motorist killed by wrong-way driver

Authorities have identified a Fort Worth driver killed by a wrong-way motorist as Hector C. Banuelos, who died at the scene of the wreck.
Banuelos, 36, died of injuries he suffered when his car collided head-on with a sport utility vehicle going the wrong way on Interstate 30 Sunday morning.
The wrong-way driver, a 25-year-old Dallas woman, remained in serious condition Monday at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas.
“Officers are awaiting toxicology results before any charges will be filed,” Officer Lyle Gensler said in a Monday email. “This will take several weeks.”
The crash was reported shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday on westbound Interstate 30 near Duncan Perry Road. Police believe alcohol was a factor.
Banuelos was westbound in a 2007 Mitsubishi Galant when his vehicle collided with a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling east in the westbound lanes, police said.
The woman was extricated from her vehicle by firefighters and taken to the Dallas hospital, police said.
Neither vehicle carried passengers.
The westbound lanes of Interstate 30 were closed for more than five hours Sunday morning as authorities investigated.
It was the second fatal accident in Grand Prairie this year, police said.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
Comments