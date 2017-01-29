Woman arrested in shooting death at Fort Worth bar

A woman was arrested last week in connection with the fatal shooting of a 35-year-old man, according to Fort Worth police.
Imelia Garrett, 29, is being held in the Mansfield Jail with bail set at $250,000.
Fort Worth police arrested Garrett on Wednesday. She is charged with murder in connection with the death of Tujuan McIntosh, 35, according to a Fort Wort police incident report.
McIntosh died of multiple gunshot wounds Jan. 21, a few hours after he was shot inside the New Start club on Miller Avenue, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner.
When officers responded to the call around 1 a.m., they found McIntosh inside the bar with gunshot wounds. He was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Police said Garrett and McIntosh, who had a child together, were arguing when Garrett shot Tujuan.
A 52-year-old woman was struck by a bullet that police say was “most likely intended for” McIntosh. The woman’s condition was unknown late Sunday.
This report includes material from the Star-Telegram archives.
