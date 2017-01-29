Mass scheduled for Fort Worth homeless man killed in crash

A weekday Mass has been scheduled for a well-known downtown homeless man who was killed last week in a traffic crash on Jacksboro Highway as he rode his bicycle to pick up his canine companion from a friend.
The Mass for Frank Smith, 58, is at 7 a.m. Feb. 8 at St. Patrick Cathedral, 1206 Throckmorton Street.
A small street memorial for Smith and his little dog, Buddy, exists at the southeast corner of Seventh and Throckmorton streets where the two entertained employees and visitors to downtown Fort Worth.
The memorial includes flowers such as lilies and red roses, and a poster with a photograph of Smith and Buddy.
One message left with flowers says, “I’ll miss you Frank. I know you’re safe now.”
Friends said that Smith was hospitalized Jan. 19 for unknown medical reasons at John Peter Smith Hospital.
While in the hospital, one of Smith’s friends took care of Buddy and the two were to rejoin at 7:15 a.m. Jan. 25.
Patrol officers responded to the accident call about 6:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Jacksboro Highway.
Smith was riding his bicycle in the traffic lane southbound as was an SUV, police said. The driver did not see the bicyclist and hit him, police said.
Smith died at JPS shortly after the accident.
Friends of Smith are taking care of Buddy.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
Comments