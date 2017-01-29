One dead, infant critically injured in Fort Worth wreck

A woman was killed and an infant critically injured early Sunday in a two vehicle wreck at a city intersection, police said.
Authorities had not released the name of the woman or the infant injured in the crash that occurred at E Berry Street and Stalcup Road.
Patrol officers responded to a major accident call about 12:05 a.m. involving a white car and a sports utility vehicle.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said Sunday.
An infant was taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center.
Police did not release any other details.
Officers with the traffic investigation unit are investigating the crash.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
