CVS planning a $1 million remodel of Ojos Locos space in downtown Fort Worth

12:25 Leaked bodycam footage of Fort Worth viral video arrest Pause

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

1:35 Mailroom burglars open, swipe packages at Fairmount Apartments

0:44 Volunteers reach out to homeless

1:51 Americans buy bomb shelters, prep for 'Trumpocalypse'

3:36 Charges dropped against Jacqueline Craig and daughter in viral video; neighbor to be charged with assault

0:27 Man killed, woman injured when car hits truck trailer on Central Expressway

2:15 Dunbar boys open second round of district with victory

0:26 Rockwall chase.mov