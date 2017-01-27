Fever? Chills? Flu cases are increasing across North Texas

After a slow start, flu cases are starting to increase across North Texas, though it’s still too early to tell the strength of this season’s virus.
“We’re still very early in the season,” said Dr. Mary Suzanne Whitworth, medical director of infectious diseases at Cook Children’s Medical Center. “ I don’t think there’s a good guess about the severity and whether it will be a typical year or somewhat better or worse.”
At Cook Children’s, 427 patients were tested for the flu between Jan. 15 and Jan. 21, with 100 testing positive for influenza A and five for influenza B, Whitworth said.
In Tarrant County, the percentage of influenzalike illness cases increased from 2.8 percent the week of Jan. 8-14 to to 3.3 percent the week of Jan. 15-21, according to Tarrant County Public Health. The percentage of positive rapid flu tests in Tarrant County also increased slightly during the same time frame.
Statewide, flu activity is considered widespread, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The percentage of specimens testing positive by hospitals increased 4.3 percent from the week of Jan. 8-14 to the week of Jan. 15-21, to 21.3 percent.
On the good-news front, health experts say it appears that this year’s flu shot matches the strains of influenza in circulation. Though it’s too early to attach a percentage to the effectiveness of this year’s shot, last year’s shot was only 47 percent effective, and two years ago it was only 19 percent effective, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Health experts say it’s not too late to get a flu shot, which are available at public health clinics, pharmacies and doctor’s offices.
At Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital, the emergency room is busy but it’s not just with flu cases, said Dr. Glenn Hardesty, an emergency medicine physician.
“We are seeing a fair number of flulike cases some, but many of those with flulike symptoms are not testing positive for flu,” Hardesty said. “I would put it in the average category.”
The key sign of the flu is a high fever and body aches, but Hardesty warns there is little a physician can do to make the flu go away. Medications like Tamiflu may help, but not as much as patients expect.
“Once you get the flu, there’s very little that can be done,” Hardesty said. “You’re going to feel bad for about a week. The only things a physician can do will decrease the duration of the illness by probably a day.”
John Peter Smith Hospital hasn’t seen a surge. Of the 49 hospital patients currently in isolation, only six have the flu. But the hospital is close to full, but with not any one thing dominating reason for admission.
MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadksy said area hospitals are reporting “Resource Alert” multiple times a day, which means emergency rooms are “exceptionally busy and low-acuity patients could experience delays.”
Some doctors recommend taking antivirals like Tamiflu or Relenza within 48 hours of contracting the virus, which can shorten the duration and symptoms of the flu.
From Oct. 1 through Thursday, MedStar has responded to 910 calls where crews indicated flulike symptoms as the reason for the call, a 32.5 percent increase over the same period last year, when there were 614 responses.
Rick Antonisse, executive director of the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council, which monitors emergency room activity regionally, said the flu hadn’t reached a level yet where it was overwhelming hospitals.
“At this time there are no indications that flu is impacting facilities in such a degree that they can no longer accept patients,” Antonisse said. “Should we become informed that hospitals are inundated with patients of any acuity levels, NCTTRAC would begin coordinating with appropriate agencies to mitigate their surge issues.”
