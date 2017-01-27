Decatur officer hospitalized after truck slams into police vehicle

A Decatur police officer was air-lifted to the hospital late Thursday night after his patrol car was hit by a tractor-trailer.
Patrol officer Matthew Roberts was sitting in his police vehicle on the shoulder of U.S. 81 in Decatur, just south of Farm Road 51, about 11:20 p.m., said Police Chief Rex Hoskins.
A southbound tractor-trailer went off the road and hit the back of the police car, sending the car airborne, Hoskins said. The police vehicle landed upside down, leaning against a utility pole.
Roberts, who has been with the Decatur Police Department less than a year, was taken by air ambulance to a Fort Worth hospital for treatment and was released about 4 a.m.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was jailed on a charge of driving while intoxicated, Hoskins said. His name was not immediately available.
