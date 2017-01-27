Fort Worth

January 27, 2017 8:30 AM

Decatur officer hospitalized after truck slams into police vehicle

By Mark David Smith

msmith@star-telegram.com

DECATUR

A Decatur police officer was air-lifted to the hospital late Thursday night after his patrol car was hit by a tractor-trailer.

Patrol officer Matthew Roberts was sitting in his police vehicle on the shoulder of U.S. 81 in Decatur, just south of Farm Road 51, about 11:20 p.m., said Police Chief Rex Hoskins.

A southbound tractor-trailer went off the road and hit the back of the police car, sending the car airborne, Hoskins said. The police vehicle landed upside down, leaning against a utility pole.

Roberts, who has been with the Decatur Police Department less than a year, was taken by air ambulance to a Fort Worth hospital for treatment and was released about 4 a.m.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was jailed on a charge of driving while intoxicated, Hoskins said. His name was not immediately available.

Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST

