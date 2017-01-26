Third McMurry University student arrested in Fort Worth killing

A third McMurry University student has been arrested in the killing of a 29-year-old man in Fort Worth this month.
Brodrick Earl Ross, 18, was taken into custody Thursday, accused in the shooting death of Chris-Dion Russell, according to police records.
Officials at McMurry, a small Methodist school in Abilene, have confirmed to local TV stations KTXS and KTAB that Ross is a student there.
Two McMurry football players were arrested Wednesday in Russell’s Jan. 12 death.
Ryan McBeth, 20, of Fort Worth and Dontrell Dock, 19, of Conroe were taken into custody in Abilene.
All three McMurry students face capital murder charges, according to police records.
Officers found Russell wounded about 11 p.m. Jan. 11 at an apartment in the 1700 block of East Robert Street, in southeast Fort Worth, said officer Daniel Segura, a police spokesman.
Russell was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital, where he died about an hour later of a gunshot wound to his chest, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
Further details about the killing have not been released, and no arrest warrant affidavits have been made available yet.
McBeth and Dock were still being held at the Taylor County Jail in Abilene on Thursday with their bail set at $250,000.
Ross, whose hometown was unknown Thursday, was being held at the Mansfield Jail with his bail set at $250,000.
McBeth and Dock have been removed from the McMurry football team’s online roster.
But other pages on the team’s website showed that McBeth, a junior, graduated from North Crowley High School and played in nine games in the 2016 season.
Dock, a sophomore from Conroe High School, played running back, according to his profile page from 2015.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
