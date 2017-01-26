Workshop aims to inform parents about dyslexia

A parent informational session focusing on reading difficulties and dyslexia is being presented Tuesday by the Fort Worth school district and the grassroots parent group Decoding Dyslexia Tarrant County.
The free event will feature Mary Yarus of the Neuhaus Education Center, a nonprofit foundation that provides training and support for reading instruction.
Sarah Martinez, a co-founder of Decoding Dyslexia Tarrant County, urged parents with youngsters who are struggling with reading to attend. The workshop will allow people to learn what the school district is doing to help children with dyslexia or other reading issues.
“If they are struggling, we already know they are falling further and further behind,” Martinez said.
Last year, the Fort Worth school district made a $5 million investment in dyslexia services. The focus on dyslexia is part of the district’s aim to make reading a top priority.
The workshop, which begins at 6 p.m., is being held at the Fort Worth school district Professional Development Center, 3150 McCart Ave. Parents can find out more by checking the Decoding Dyslexia Tarrant County page on Facebook.
