Thursday’s Google Doodle had a North Texas connection

Waxahachie’s Bessie Coleman, the first African-American female pilot, was featured Thursday on the Google homepage’s daily Doodle.
It would have been her 125th birthday.
Coleman, who died in 1926, was born in East Texas but grew up in Waxahachie — as a historical marker in the North Texas town notes — before moving to Chicago at the age of 23.
When U.S. flight schools wouldn’t train her, she went to France, earning her license at the Caudron Brother’s School of Aviation, according to Biography.com.
She specialized in stunt flying and parachuting, the site says, and traveled the country performing aerial tricks.
Coleman died in an accident in April 1926 while practicing for a stunt show in Jacksonville, Fla. Thousands attended her funeral in Chicago, according to PBS, including Ida B. Wells, a prominent civil rights activist.
The National Aviation Hall of Fame, which will hold its enshrinement ceremony in Fort Worth this year, inducted Coleman in 2006.
