Mother in viral video angry that neighbor only charged with misdemeanor

12:25 Leaked bodycam footage of Fort Worth viral video arrest Pause

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

3:36 Charges dropped against Jacqueline Craig and daughter in viral video; neighbor to be charged with assault

2:26 The Impossible Burger: A cardiologist, a vegan and a butcher all take a bite

1:35 Mailroom burglars open, swipe packages at Fairmount Apartments

1:42 Meacham Airport opens new administration building

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:31 Mother released from jail after calling police to report assault