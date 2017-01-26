Bicyclist identified in fatal hit-and-run accident in Fort Worth

A homeless man on a bicycle was killed Wednesday morning after he was hit by a hit-and-run driver on Jacksboro Highway, officials and police said Thursday.
Police continued their search Thursday for the vehicle that left the scene.
The victim has been identified as Frank Smith, 58, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Thursday. No hometown was listed for Smith on the website, but Texas and New York public records indicated that his last hometown was Kingston, N.Y.
Other public records showed that Smith had lived in Fort Worth at one time.
Smith was pronounced dead at 7:08 a.m. Wednesday at John Peter Smith Hospital shortly after the accident, according to the medical examiner’s website.
Patrol officers responded to the major accident call about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Jacksboro Highway.
“The bicyclist was struck by a vehicle that did not stop at the scene,” Officer Tamara Valle said in a Thursday email. “Traffic detectives are investigating.”
No other details were released Thursday on the accident or on the vehicle that drove away from the scene.
