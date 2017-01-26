Fort Worth detectives asking for help to find “dangerous” robber

Robbery detectives asked for help Thursday to identify a suspect described as a “dangerous” robber involved in several holdups in the area.
The bandit is a suspect in at least two holdups in Fort Worth, police said Thursday.
He has used at a handgun in each of the Fort Worth holdups, but no injuries have been reported.
The man is a suspect in multiple armed holdups in the Fort Worth/Dallas area.
The first one was reported about 10 a.m. Nov. 16 at the Cash Store, 3206 Sycamore School Road. A suspect armed with a handgun walked into the store, demanded money, got an undisclosed amount of cash, fled out of the store and jumped into a black four-door car.
Detectives also believe he hit Advance America, 9112 Camp Bowie West Blvd at 2:15 p.m. Dec. 19. The robber armed with a handgun stole an undisclosed amount of money.
Witnesses have described him as an African-American man with light complexion, about 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-8 inches tall, 25 to 30 years old and weighs about 220 pounds. He has a goatee.
In the Dec. 19 holdup, he was wearing a red ball cap and a light blue denim jacket.
Anyone with information should on the suspect should call 817-392-4383.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
