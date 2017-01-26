Bodycam footage released in Fort Worth mother’s arrest

The Fort Worth officer’s bodycam footage from the controversial arrest of Jacqueline Craig and her two daughters was released Thursday.
The footage, which shows a new angle of the viral arrest on Dec. 21, was provided Thursday to The Associated Press by attorneys representing Craig.
The Fort Worth Police Department has denied media requests to release Officer William Martin’s bodycam footage, but the audio of the bodycam video, reviewed by The Associated Press, matches the audio of the Facebook video posted by Craig’s family.
Lee Merritt, Craig’s attorney, said in an email to The Associated Press that he had received the bodycam footage from a trusted source whom he declined to identify.
Sgt. Marc Povero, Fort Worth police spokesman, said that the department did not release the footage and did not have a comment on it Thursday morning.
Martin can be seen pushing Craig’s 15-year-old daughter, Jaques, into the police car and kicking at her in the bodycam footage.
The conversation between Martin and the daughter can be heard in the video.
“Here’s the deal. When somebody’s under arrest, if anybody interferes, they go to jail too,” Martin says.
“Well, I don’t know this. I’m 15 years old,” Craig’s daughter replies.
The incident began when Craig, 46, called police to report she suspected that her neighbor, an adult male, had choked her 7-year-old son because he dropped some raisins in his yard and refused to pick them up when asked.
Craig’s 19-year-old daughter, Brea Hymond, was recording a video of the discussion between Martin and Craig on Facebook when tensions rose.
“Why don’t you teach your son not to litter,” Martin asked.
“He can’t prove that my son littered. But it doesn’t matter if he did or didn’t, it doesn’t give him the right to put his hands on him,” Craig told Martin.
“Why not?” Martin replied.
As the conversation heated up, Jaques stepped in between the two and Martin grabbed her from behind. The video shows Martin wrestle the two woman to the ground and point his Taser at them. During the arrests, the video shows that the officer is being peppered with profane language from women who had gathered at the scene.
Martin was issued a 10-day suspension without pay by the department and has since returned to work. He is appealing the suspension.
Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald said the officer violated state and departmental rules and policies in using excessive force.
Fitzgerald assigned Martin to patrol the same community once he is off suspension in order to “repair relationships.”
Craig’s family along with her attorneys called for the firing of Martin at a Fort Worth City Council meeting Tuesday night.
The group also called for the charges to be dropped against Craig and her older daughter. The two face charges for interference with public duties, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and failing to provide identification, police said.
This report includes material from the Star-Telegram archives.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
