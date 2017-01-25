Two Abilene college football players arrested in Fort Worth killing

Two McMurry University students who played on the Abilene school’s football team this season were arrested Wednesday in a fatal shooting at a Fort Worth apartment earlier this month.
Ryan McBeth, 20, of Fort Worth, and Dontrell Dock, 19, of Conroe, were taken into custody on campus by the U.S. Marshals Service, KTXS-TV in Abilene reported.
KTAB-TV reported that a third suspect who is also a McMurry student was still at large in the killing.
McBeth and Dock were being held Wednesday evening at the Taylor County Jail with their bail set at $250,000 each, according to jail records.
They face capital murder charges in the death of Chris-Dion Russell, 29, who was shot in the chest and died early Jan. 12.
Police had been dispatched on a shooting call about 11 p.m. on Jan. 11 to the Pilgrim Valley Apartments in the 1700 block of E. Robert Street, in southeast Fort Worth, said officer Daniel Segura, police spokesman.
When officers arrived, they found Russell wounded. He was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
Details on McBeth and Dock’s arrests weren’t available Wednesday night.
McBeth is from Fort Worth and graduated from North Crowley High School, according to his profile page on the McMurry athletics website. He was a junior this past season and played in nine games, according to online stats.
Dock was a sophomore and played running back, according to his profile page.
The two are no longer listed on the roster for McMurry, which competes in NCAA Division III.
The school released a statement to KTAB on Wednesday, saying it was aware of “a reported incident involving three of its students” and cooperating with authorities.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
Comments