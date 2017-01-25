DA: Release of Fort Worth police-shooting video was legal

1:12 Out of the Darkness Walk brings awareness to suicide Pause

1:42 Meacham Airport opens new administration building

0:50 Sampling Buc-ee's Beaver Nuggets

1:35 Mailroom burglars open, swipe packages at Fairmount Apartments

1:06 Buc-ee's opens in north Fort Worth

1:22 Street artists pay homage to Star Wars

0:53 How cartel drugs are smuggled at the border

2:01 Winter weather forecast for North Texas

1:48 Sheriff's Department steps up enforcement on panhandling and loitering