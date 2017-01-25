Fort Worth woman stopped at border with $1.2 million in liquid meth

Authorities stopped a Fort Worth woman at the border last week with more than $1 million worth of liquid meth hidden inside horse shampoo bottles.
Officials flagged the 31-year-old woman for a secondary inspection on Friday at the Pharr International Bridge. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release didn’t include the woman’s name. She was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.
With the help of a canine team, officers found about 62 pounds of liquid meth, which has an estimated street value of $1,237,222.
“Our officers continue to excel at preventing dangerous drugs from entering our country,” said Port Director Efrain Solis of the Hidalgo, Pharr, Anzalduas Port of Entry in a press release.
