Ex-Crowley teacher killed himself during Facebook livestream, L.A. police say

A former Crowley teacher accused in a sexual assault case killed himself in California this week during a livestream on Facebook, police told the Los Angeles Times.
Frederick Jay Bowdy, 33, committed suicide Monday in the North Hollywood area of Los Angeles, where he was working as an actor, the report said.
An out-of-state family member contacted police after watching Bowdy tell viewers of the livestream he was going to kill himself, police said.
Officers tried to reach Bowdy but couldn’t, the Times reported.
The video was later removed from his Facebook page.
Bowdy was arrested last week on suspicion of sexual assault and released from jail after posting bond, the Times reported.
Bowdy grew up in Fort Worth and Arlington, attending Trimble Tech High School, according to his IMBD page.
He taught at Crowley Middle School from 2011-2015 and was a coach for the school’s basketball team, the Crowley school district said in a statement Wednesday.
Bowdy left the district in September 2015 to move to California.
Grief counselors were being made available this week for students and staff who knew Bowdy during his time in Crowley, the district said.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
Comments