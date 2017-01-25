Trio sought in money-changing scheme at Buc-ee’s

A Buc-ee’s cashier fell prey to a money-changing scheme that cost the popular highway stop $110, and Fort Worth police are looking for three people believed to be involved.
Two Hispanic females and a Hispanic man are being sought in connection with the incident, which took place Jan. 17 at the store at 15901 North Freeway, police said in a Twitter post Wednesday.
The quick-switch scheme worked like this, according to police:
After all three people shopped and went to purchase medications, the younger Hispanic female paid with a $100 bill, but quickly snatched it back from the cashier before she had a chance to provide change.
Then, the younger woman spread cash out on the counter, saying that she had exact change. The cashier became confused and wound up providing change for the full $100, forgetting that the woman had taken the bill back.
In all, Buc-ee’s ended up short $110.
The older woman stood behind the younger, isolating her from other customers.
The three left in a black Mitsubishi Outlander.
Anyone with information should call police at 817-392-1646.
Police are looking for a Hispanic female between 30 and 40 years old; another Hispanic female between 40 and 50 years old; and a Hispanic male in his 20s.
Judy Wiley: 817-390-7843, @judygwiley
